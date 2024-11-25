KOTA KINABALU, Nov 25 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah will lodge a police report regarding false allegations accusing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of attempting to shield and cover up reports of alleged corruption involving several State assemblymen in Sabah.

Its information chief, Razeef Rakimin, told a press conference yesterday that the false claims have been made on identified TikTok and Facebook accounts.

“The allegations also claim that the Prime Minister is protecting certain state elected representatives implicated in corruption and abuse of power to negotiate and secure more state seats for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming State election.

“These allegations are baseless and maliciously intended to tarnish the reputation of the Prime Minister, who is well-known for his stance against corruption and abuse of power,” he said.

Razeef also said that some parties are pressuring the Prime Minister to compel the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to immediately detain and investigate the individuals involved.

“It is important to note that not only is obstructing investigations unacceptable, but using the Prime Minister’s power to pressure the MACC to investigate specific individuals constitutes interference and is a misuse of the Prime Minister’s authority.

“Therefore, it is better to allow the MACC to conduct its investigations independently, without interference, and to ensure that the governance of the agency remains undisturbed. We believe that the Prime Minister will not interfere in this investigation and will allow the MACC to operate freely in carrying out its duties,” he said.

Meanwhile when asked about the seat negotiations among Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah for the 17th state election, PKS Sabah’s deputy liaison chairman Datuk Peto Galim said that it would likely be completed by the end of this year.

“We are at the final stage of discussion and we may be able to complete negotiations by December,” Peto who is also PKR Sabah’s Election Bureau Chief, said.

He said that while there have been no formal invitations for negotiations with other parties, talks could be held by March next year.

“In my opinion, it should be earlier but for the time being we will focus on PH,” he said. — THE BORNEO POST