GEORGE TOWN, Nov 25 — A total of 1,100 parking spots will be available at nine Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations in Penang as part of a ‘park and ride’ facility to encourage greater use of the LRT system.

State Transport, Infrastructure, and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the planned Penang LRT project would include 20 stations on the island and one station at Penang Sentral.

The Mutiara Line LRT project, to be developed by MRT Corporation, will connect passengers to Seberang Perai via the Bayan Lepas–Komtar line.

“All of the planned stations will be elevated, and the proposed alignment for the Mutiara Line will start from Silicon Island and head north to several stations, namely Permatang Damar Laut, Penang International Airport, Sungai Tiram, Free Industrial Zone South, Free Industrial Zone, Jalan Tengah, SPICE, Bukit Jambul, Sungai Nibong, Sungai Dua, Batu Uban, Jalan Universiti, Gelugor, Penang Waterfront, East Jelutong, Sungai Pinang, Bandar Sri Pinang, Macallum Street, and Komtar,” he said.

He added that the line will then extend to Penang Sentral in Seberang Perai via the bridge from the Macallum Street station.

Zairil was responding to an oral question by Heng Lee Lee (PH–Berapit) during the state legislative assembly on the total number of LRT stations and parking spaces available.

“Nine out of the 21 stations will have the ‘park and ride’ facility,” he said.

The stations with parking facilities are Permatang Damar Laut, Jalan Tengah, Bukit Jambul, Sungai Dua, Jalan Universiti, Gelugor, Sungai Pinang, Bandar Sri Pinang, and Penang Sentral.