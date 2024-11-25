PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — The Home Ministry (KDN) today unveiled two significant initiatives to improve the delivery and efficiency of immigration services: the introduction of the online e-Special Pass system (eSP) and enhancements to the Immigration Service Scheme.

The eSP system aims to reduce counter congestion and streamline the application process for special passes, which are currently processed manually for temporary stays of up to 30 days.

Speaking at KDN’s monthly assembly, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the system is expected to ease the workload at counters while ensuring rigorous scrutiny of the applicants.

“Last year, the Immigration Department issued 139,344 Special Passes, and as of October this year, another 119,019 were issued. With nearly half of the transactions at our counters involving these applications, the current system causes delays and overcrowding,” Saifuddin said.

“The new eSP platform will enable applicants to manage their cases online, reducing congestion while maintaining our commitment to security and transparency,” he said.

The eSP system will assist those awaiting decisions on visa extensions or dealing with emergencies such as hospitalisation or natural disasters.

Saifuddin assured that all applications would undergo vetting to ensure only qualified individuals receive approval, with unapproved applicants required to visit the immigration offices for further action.

“This initiative is part of the government’s effort to embrace digital transformation and improve service delivery to the public. While simplifying processes, we will not compromise on security or the integrity of our operations,” he said.

In addition to that, Saifuddin announced a comprehensive overhaul of the Immigration Service Scheme to improve career progression and address integrity concerns.

The ministry proposed raising the highest immigration officer grade from Grade 54 to Jusa B and Jusa C, while also upgrading supervisory grades to KP26 and KP28.

“By doing this, we hope to strengthen oversight with recommendation from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) by offering better career progression for our officers. That way, we can motivate our officers to deliver their best which will translate to better services for the public,” he said.

Another key proposal is the establishment of an Integrated Immigration Scheme, merging the Immigration Officer Scheme with the Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent Schemes.

This aims to streamline operations and create a more cohesive structure within the department.

“Immigration services are often the first impression visitors have of Malaysia. It is our responsibility to ensure that our processes are not only efficient, but also uphold the highest standards of integrity,” Saifuddin said.

The new initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to modernising public services and ensuring that the Immigration Department can meet the growing demands of the nation effectively, said Saifuddin.