PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — The Home Ministry (KDN) will honour the High Court’s decision to return all 172 seized Swatch-branded watches worth over RM64,000, linked to Pride.

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution told reporters this after hearing of the court’s verdict today.

“When such a decision or action is taken to court, it is the court that ultimately decides the matter. If the court has made a decision, KDN must respect it.

“Failing to do so could be seen as contempt of court. I will need to review the full report on the judgement. Typically, I would receive a complete statement detailing the basis of the judgement,” he said today at his ministry in Putrajaya.

“My initial reaction is that KDN, like all other parties, must comply with court decisions. That is why it is necessary to obtain the full report. The Attorney General acts as KDN’s representative in these matters, and we need to examine the basis of the judgement thoroughly.

“In principle, however, respecting court decisions is the right course of action,” he added.

Earlier today, High Court judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh Serjit Singh said the Home Ministry’s search of Swatch stores in May 2023 and seizure of the Pride watches were illegal.

The judge also noted that the Home Ministry had banned the Pride watches only after the seizure, which meant that Swatch Group was not breaking any law when the ministry seized the watches.

Asked if the ministry would appeal the decision, Saifuddin said it was too soon to decide.