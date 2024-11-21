KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Immigration Department will open the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, at 6am instead of 7am starting December 1.

The move aims to facilitate the daily commute of nearly 500 Thai students attending schools in Malaysia, as the police prepare to enforce a crackdown on illegal border crossings along Sungai Golok.

“The enforcement of the ban on illegal crossings along the Sungai Golok means that nearly 500 Malaysian students living in Golok, Thailand, will need to use legal routes to travel to school from December 1,” said Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

“They will have to pass through the Rantau Panjang ICQS and undergo immigration checks, similar to any official border entry point,” he added.

However, Zakaria said the earlier opening of the ICQS counters requires approval from Thai authorities, as it involves cross-border movements.

The Immigration Department is also prepared to assist affected students by issuing limited passports or border passes for an annual fee of RM10.

Zakaria said the department is considering setting up a special lane for students to prevent delays caused by congestion.

Currently, the Rantau Panjang ICQS operates from 7am to 10pm, with changes to these hours contingent on agreements between Malaysia and Thailand.

The stricter enforcement measures, announced by the police earlier this week, will prevent unauthorised crossings at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Those caught violating Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act, including students using illegal routes, risk fines of up to RM10,000 upon conviction.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has expressed concern over the impact of the crackdown on students.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail yesterday highlighted issues of cross-border movement at the Kelantan-Thailand border.

In an earlier report today, the National Registration Department (NRD) also said it will investigate the identity documents of nearly 500 students from Thailand who claim Malaysian citizenship and attend schools in Malaysia.

Zakaria said the issue will be raised at an urgent National Border Control Committee meeting to finalise arrangements, including discussions with Thai authorities.