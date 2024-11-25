PUTRAJAYA, Nov 25 — The Home Ministry (KDN) is investigating reports of cross-border students crossing into Kelantan to study in Malaysian schools, with its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution stressing the need for collaboration with the Thai authorities to address the issue.

Speaking to reporters after his monthly gathering with his ministry’s staff, Saifuddin acknowledged the historical and familial ties between the communities in Golok, Thailand and Rantau Panjang in Kelantan which is separated by the Golok river.

He said these close ties have existed for decades and families there have maintained a close relationship over the years.

“However, from a security perspective, family ties are no excuse for compromising safety. Any activities that pose a threat must be addressed. Any claims of bribery in facilitating those crossing borders must be investigated and the government is committed to ensure there is transparency and strict enforcement.

“I mentioned last week in Pasir Mas about the criminal activities linked to Malaysian IC holders. In such cases, we rely on strong government to government, police to police and people to people relationships with Thailand to address the issue effectively,” he said today in Putrajaya.

Last week, the National Registration Department (NRD) said it will investigate the identity documents of nearly 500 students from Thailand who claim Malaysian citizenship and attend schools in Malaysia.

NRD director-general Badrul Hisham Alias said no complaints of document forgery involving the students had been received so far.

The reports have raised concerns about the possibility of systemic failures, including bribery or lax enforcement, that may enable such cross-border activities.

Saifuddin assured that these allegations would be thoroughly investigated and addressed in coordination with Thai authorities.

“At KDN, it has become standard practice to act based on the most authoritative data sources when addressing any problem. We also fully utilise our platforms for cooperation with Thailand to find practical and lasting solutions,” said Saifuddin.