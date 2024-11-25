KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has denied claims that the federal government imposed selective restrictions on oil royalties for Terengganu.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that the federal government has provided and will continue to extend assistance to the state, similar to the previously known Wang Ehsan (Compassionate Fund).

“The allegation is not true. We just want to ensure that all allocations directly reach the intended projects because the funds belong to the people and must return to them through the right channels, with the specified projects implemented.

“This ensures smooth project implementation and also avoids issues in fund management. We don’t want funds to be received but projects left undone,” the Lembah Pantai MP told reporters today.

Fahmi said this after attending a programme to distribute engine lubricant oil to 150 taxi and e-hailing drivers in the Lembah Pantai constituency here.

He was asked to comment on Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s claims that the federal government had imposed selective restrictions on oil royalties for the state.

During his winding-up speech on the Terengganu Budget 2025 at the State Assembly on Thursday, Ahmad Samsuri claimed that all expenditure involving royalties for Terengganu now requires case-by-case approval from the Ministry of Finance.

Fahmi, who is also PKR information chief, also denied media reports that the party’s disciplinary board would finalise action against Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim yesterday following his criticisms of the government.

“I have not been informed. Usually, for this party, the disciplinary board process involves a meeting, which is then presented to the Political Bureau Meeting and Central Leadership Council. To my knowledge, no meeting is scheduled for today,” he said. — Bernama