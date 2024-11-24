KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — A man posing as a customer is believed to have stolen a Rolex watch worth RM64,000 from a shop in Section 16, Subang Jaya, Selangor, yesterday.

The suspect reportedly waited outside the shop as two female employees opened the premises at 10.40am. He claimed to have made an appointment over the phone.

Subang Jaya District Police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that after being allowed entry, the suspect asked the two employees several questions about the merchandise before suddenly rushing out, claiming he needed to fetch his employer.

“Later, one of the shop’s staff, who filed the report, was informed by her colleague that the watch was missing,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan added that the suspect is believed to have taken the watch from a display rack unnoticed by the two employees.

The stolen item is a ‘Rolex Datejust 36 Oystersteel and Yellow Gold’.

The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code. Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627222 or Investigating Officer Ins Muhammad Fathurrahman Ampandi at 011-29395178. — Bernama