KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has today criticised Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) enforcement against Chinese-language signboards, saying it can tarnish Malaysia’s image as a diverse and multicultural nation.

The tourism, arts and culture minister said the controversial move had caused significant dissatisfaction and created a negative perception among some international tourists.

“Such extreme actions not only lead tourists to question Malaysia’s openness and inclusivity but have also prompted several international visitors to ask me directly, ‘Is Malaysia a racist or religiously extreme country?’

“This doubt directly affects tourists’ decisions to visit Malaysia, thereby undermining the country’s competitiveness on the global stage,” Tiong said in a statement here.

Tiong said that Malaysia assuming the Asean chairmanship next year presents a golden opportunity to showcase Malaysia’s diversity and inclusivity, but this may be risked by persistent racial or religious controversies.

Instead, Tiong urged for DBKL to instead focus on initiatives that genuinely benefit the community, such as improving the city’s basic infrastructure and creating more attractions for tourists.

“Instead of projecting an authoritarian and regressive image, DBKL should embody the spirit of modernity and openness befitting the capital city,” said Tiong.

“I reiterate that multiculturalism is not a weakness but a competitive advantage. By rejecting narrow-mindedness and avoiding overemphasis on racial and religious issues, we can build a better future for the nation, unite its people, and drive the country forward together.”

Since October, DBKL had issued enforcement notices to premises in the capital for failing to display the Malay language on their signboards.

It cited the Small Advertising Act (FT) 1982, and lambasted the premises for prioritising other languages over the national language in their signboards.