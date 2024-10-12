KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued enforcement notices to five premises in Bukit Bintang for failing to display the Malay language on their signboards.

In a Facebook post, DBKL stated that the businesses on Jalan Imbi had violated the Small Advertising Act (WP) 1982 by prioritising other languages over the national language in their advertisements.

“We help remind them with compound and Enforcement Notice,” DBKL said in the post.

The affected premises have 14 days to remove the non-compliant advertisements, or they will face further action.

DBKL also confirmed that it will continue monitoring other areas to ensure compliance with the advertising regulations.

The public is encouraged to report any signboards that do not follow the rules through DBKL’s online portal.