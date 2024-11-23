SEREMBAN, Nov 23 — The use of body cameras for Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement personnel is needed to boost integrity among its personnel and the public.

JPJ deputy director-general (planning and operations) Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi said such a move would boost the team’s integrity and avoid any misinterpretations that often occur when enforcement personnel were on duty but said that a comprehensive study would be conducted before it was implemented.

“At the level of JPJ and the ministry, we see a need for our enforcement personnel to use body cameras but it is still at the initial studies.

“We have also conducted a proof-of-concept test about the matter before it is really can be implemented,” she told reporters after a Negeri Sembilan JPJ joint ops attended by Negeri Sembilan JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf at Senawang toll plaza here tonight.

Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook had been reported by media outlets previously to have agreed to the use of body cameras by enforcement personnel under the Transport Ministry, including JPJ to boost integrity in the eyes of the public and to protect personnel from possible slander while on duty. — Bernama