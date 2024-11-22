KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Khazanah Research Institute (KRI) has highlighted the urgent need for Malaysia to enhance its climate policy to confront mounting climate challenges effectively.

In its report titled ‘What Is To Be Done? Confronting Climate Crisis in Malaysia’, KRI outlines critical gaps in the nation’s approach to climate adaptation and resilience.

“Malaysia’s vulnerability to climate change highlights critical gaps in its policy framework, particularly in addressing long-term climate risks like floods, sea-level rise, and rising temperatures,” the report states.

It stresses that fragmented governance and a top-down approach have limited adaptation efforts, with “insufficient coordination and local engagement” further compounding the issue.

Malaysia, though contributing just 0.37 per cent of global cumulative carbon emissions, faces significant risks such as rising temperatures and extreme weather events. “Despite its limited historical emissions, Malaysia is exposed to higher climate risks due to global emission trajectories,” KRI noted.

The report calls for a national climate strategy centred on long-term resilience and security rather than short-term investments. It also advocates for proactive adaptation measures, better inter-agency coordination, and empowering local authorities.

Key findings of the report include: Malaysia faces potential risks to prosperity, energy, and physical security from climate change.

The country’s limited historical emissions and carbon sinks contrast with its high vulnerability to global warming impacts.

Current climate policies inadequately address slow-onset risks like sea-level rise and socio-economic vulnerabilities.

Climate laws and approaches differ between developed and developing nations, with Malaysia committing 165 per cent more than its fair share of mitigation efforts.

Key recommendations outlined in the report are: Build a national climate strategy focused on resilience, equity, and long-term sustainability.

Strengthen inter-agency coordination and empower local governments to lead adaptation efforts.

Prioritise cost-effective, risk-based solutions and address long-term climate impacts like coastal management.

Challenge discriminatory trade measures and develop equitable policies to protect vulnerable communities.

KRI researchers Yin Shao Loong, Khoo Wei Yang and their team authored the report, which aims to provoke reflection and provide actionable policy recommendations for the nation.

The full report is available for download on KRI’s website.