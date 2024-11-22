KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) has left it to the authorities to conduct an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in the management of the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said the government would not compromise in taking stern action against anyone found guilty, including dismissal or legal action.

“We will take firm action against anyone found guilty. However, until the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the authorities release their final reports, I believe it is unfair to point fingers at anyone, especially as no one has been charged by the police or the courts.

“We will allow the authorities to conduct an independent investigation, regardless of whether it involves the CEO, finance personnel, regular officers, ministers, or former ministers. Let them investigate, and when there is a conclusion, I am confident that under the Unity Government, we will impose the heaviest penalties on the culprits,” he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at the committee stage for his ministry yesterday.

Last July, Auditor General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi in the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024 recommended that KESUMA take appropriate action against HRD Corp’s management over identified irregularities by referring the matter to the relevant enforcement agencies.

In the same month, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that RM3.77 billion in levy collections from employers used for HRD Corp training programmes was invested in various activities.

Responding to a query by RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) on why HRD Corp chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood was allowed to resume duties after being on leave following the LKAN and PAC revelations, Sim explained that the leave was given to facilitate MACC’s investigations without interference.

“The leave for the HRD Corp CEO was a clear indication of our non-compromising stance. He took leave, and during that period, MACC came and collected documents, among other things. After that period, he returned to duty.

“As we all know, everyone is assumed innocent until proven guilty. In this instance, no HRD Corp staff or individual has been charged in court,” he said.

Meanwhile, on social security schemes, Sim said KESUMA aimed to register one million contributors for the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) and 500,000 contributors for the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) by year-end.

He noted that the ministry had so far achieved about 76 per cent of the target, with 760,000 contributors under SKSPS and 480,000 under SKSSR.

“I hope we can meet these targets in the remaining time until Dec 31,” he said, urging all Members of Parliament to help the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) promote the schemes in their respective constituencies.

The Dewan Rakyat later approved the total allocation of RM1,825,469,500 for KESUMA under Budget 2025 by a majority voice vote after being debated by 15 MPs.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama