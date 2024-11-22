KUALA LUMPUR, November 22 — The government has agreed to meet with two parliamentary select committees to discuss reforms to procedures for deporting individuals, said Subang MP Wong Chen.

Wong, who chairs the Special Select Committee on International Relations and International Trade, said the move was prompted by the arrest and deportation of Cambodian domestic worker Nuon Toeun over her comments criticising her own government.

“The joint committee feels we must do something more – this standard operating procedure of the government in handling situations like this should be revisited and amended to allow more space for natural justice – to call a lawyer,” Wong said today.

The other is the Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reform.

Cambodia previously cancelled Nuon Toeun’s passport, which effectively nullified her work permit here.

Malaysia deported her on September 30, after arresting her just two days earlier.

Today, Wong stressed that elements of natural justice must be present in this and other cases.

“If there is deportation due to immigration flaws or laws that she broke, how severe was it, was it her fault? Or was it part of the Cambodian government for cancelling her passport?

“I think those basic things need to be addressed,” Wong said.

Also present at the press conference was Firdaus Husni, chief human rights strategist at the Malaysian Centre for Constitutionalism and Human Rights who highlighted that Article 5 of the Federal Constitution accords everyone, regardless of citizenship to the right to life, liberty and fairness during arrest.

Malaysia should also not be complicit in facilitating human rights violations, she stressed.

Wong acknowledged that the government was acting in accordance with the law, but said there were shortcomings such as the failure to consider language barriers and socio-economic intricacies.

Among reforms he suggested was a cooling-off period of at least 28 days prior to such deportations, which he said would allow the detainees better opportunity to legal recourse.

The PKR lawmaker said that the committee plans to meet the government by the end of this month or the end of this parliamentary meeting.

The press conference was organised by Malaysian Human Rights and Social Justice organisation North South Initiative.