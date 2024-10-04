KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — A Cambodian woman who worked as a maid in Malaysia has reportedly been deported to her homeland for comments she posted on social media that criticised Cambodian government leaders.

Nuon Toeun, 36, who had worked in Malaysia for several years, was arrested last week by Malaysian authorities following a request from the Cambodian government, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The Khmer Movement for Democracy condemned Nuon Toeun’s deportation from Malaysia, stating, “She was working legally in Malaysia and had committed no crime except expressing her opinions.”

Human rights groups have criticised several South-east Asian governments for collaborating to harass, detain, and deport political dissidents in exile.

Cambodia’s prison department spokesperson Nuth Sovana confirmed that Nuon Toeun was detained at Prey Sar prison in Phnom Penh upon her arrival on Tuesday, adding that she was charged with “incitement to commit a felony or cause social disorder and incitement to discriminate on the basis of race, religion or nationality.”

If convicted on both charges, she could face up to five years in prison and a fine.

A few days before her arrest, Nuon Toeun posted a video on Facebook in which she said she was “expressing rage on behalf of the people living inside Cambodia.”

“If I have sinned because I (have cursed) this despicable guy, I am happy to accept the sin because he has mistreated my people so badly,” she said, referring to Hun Sen.

Malaysian police and immigration officials could not immediately be reached for comment on her deportation.

Nuon Toeun is not an opposition leader or a well-known activist.

However, the Cambodian government has expressed concern recently about overseas critics rallying support among Cambodian expatriates.

Nuon Toeun’s arrest came shortly after Cambodian investigative reporter Mech Dara was charged with incitement to commit a felony for material he posted on social media.

Radio Free Asia reported that Nuon Toeun often used social media to criticise the country’s leadership, including Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father Hun Sen, the former prime minister.

The Cambodian government, under the ruling Cambodia People’s Party, has long been accused of silencing critics and political opponents.

Malaysia and Cambodia are both members of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), a political and economic union of 10 states in South-east Asia.