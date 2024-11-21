KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — A lorry driver fell into a micro-sleep while driving, causing an accident on the North-South Expressway (NSE) that killed a toddler and injured seven others in Muar yesterday.

According to The Star, Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said police were alerted to the incident at about 3.44pm.

“Initial investigations found that the lorry driver, a 26-year-old local man, was micro-sleeping behind the wheel.

“He then lost control of his vehicle and hit the metal road barrier.

“The car, carrying a family of eight, crashed into the right side of the lorry,” he said.

ACP Raiz Mukhliz said the three-year-old boy died at the scene.

Seven other victims were taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The lorry driver sustained light injuries and has been detained for questioning.

“He will be brought to the Muar Magistrate’s Court to be remanded, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” ACP Raiz Mukhliz added.

He reminded motorists not to drive while tired.

“If you are feeling fatigued, please take the necessary steps to rest before continuing your journey,” he said.