KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Police have detained three security guards from a security firm in Alor Setar for allegedly attempting to embezzle RM200,000 on Tuesday.

Acting Kota Setar District Police Chief Superintendent Syed Basri Syed Ali said the suspects initially filed a false report, claiming their company van had been robbed, and the money was taken.

“Their scheme was exposed after police grew suspicious of their statements, which seemed inconsistent,” he said, as reported by Sinar Harian.

“Police managed to uncover their ruse and recover the stolen money within two hours,” he told a press conference at the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 12pm when the suspects were transporting the cash to a financial institution after collecting it from a bank in Mergong.

Following the incident, the security company lodged a police report for further action.

All three suspects, aged between 28 and 38, have been remanded for three days starting November 20.

Police also seized several items, including three mobile phones, company uniforms, the stolen cash, the money bag, and a motorcycle.

Syed Basri added that two of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

“However, none of them have prior criminal records,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

“If convicted, they face imprisonment of no less than one year and up to 14 years, whipping, and a possible fine,” Syed Basri said.