KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The National Registration Department (NRD) will investigate the identity documents of nearly 500 students from Thailand who claim Malaysian citizenship and attend schools in Malaysia.

NRD director-general Badrul Hisham Alias said no complaints of document forgery involving the students had been received so far, according to the New Straits Times.

“We are prepared to investigate and verify the documents of the 500 students from Thailand who claim to be Malaysians and attend school in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, to ensure that they are legitimate citizens of Malaysia,” he said.

Badrul added, “To date, we have not found any forged identity documents specifically intended to allow students to receive education in Malaysia, but random checks are regularly conducted to detect potential cases.”

He said Malaysia’s document issuance process is rigorous, with strict screening based on birth certificates to confirm citizenship.

The department clarified that while the students hold valid identification issued by Malaysian authorities, investigations into possible dual citizenship or misuse of Malaysian documents for school enrolment would only begin if a formal complaint is lodged.

“For Malaysian students living in Golok, Thailand, it is essential that they carry their identification documents at all times,” Badrul said.

He warned that failure to produce an identity card when required is an offence under Article 25(1) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

Offenders could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both.

Badrul also reminded parents to register their child’s birth within 60 days and ensure children obtain an identity card by the age of 16, following their 12th birthday, to avoid penalties for non-compliance.

This review follows yesterday’s remarks by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who highlighted issues of cross-border movement at the Kelantan-Thailand border.

School students use an illegal route on a boat to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border to start the school session November 19, 2024. — Bernama pic

Saifuddin noted that only three legal entry points exist along the border: Bukit Bunga, Rantau Panjang and Pengkalan Kubor.

He also warned that using illegal crossings posed serious risks and urged Malaysians to abide by immigration laws.

Earlier, Utusan Malaysia reported that nearly 500 students from Thailand cross Sungai Golok illegally each day to attend schools in Kelantan.

The report described scenes as early as 6.30am, with students waiting to board boats charging RM1 to cross into Malaysia.

By 8am, heavy traffic was observed near popular illegal crossings such as Pangkalan Jambu, Ibrahim Pencen and Paun.