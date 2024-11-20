BINTULU, Nov 20 — A 66-year-old school van driver perished in a collision with a worker transport van at Mile 15, Jalan Bintulu-Miri here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the school van driver was pronounced dead by the paramedics at the scene after being extricated from the vehicle by the firefighters from the Bintulu fire station.

Bomba stated that they were notified about the incident at 7.06pm and dispatched 10 firefighters to the scene.

“The operation commander reported that the accident involved a school van and a worker transport van.

“Based on information from the police at the location, the worker transport van had nine individuals onboard and the school van carried 16 persons.

“However, when the firefighters arrived at the location, there were only four victims presents, one of whom was unhurt,” it said.

Bomba added that three injured victims received early treatment from paramedics at the scene, while the other victims were taken to a nearby hospital by the public before the firefighters arrived.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 8.20pm. — The Borneo Post