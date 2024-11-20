KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the Two Years of Madani Government (2TM) Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform slated to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre this Saturday.

According to the programme itinerary shared by the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU), Anwar is also set to deliver a speech during the three-day event, which will begin on Friday.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today confirmed that the Prime Minister will attend the 2TM programme before leaving for South Korea for another official visit.

“On Nov 24, the Prime Minister will travel to South Korea for an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and MoU exchange,” he told reporters after attending the Ministry of Communications’ monthly assembly here today.

PACU is the main secretariat for the 2TM programme, implemented in collaboration with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) and the Madani Monitoring Unit. — Bernama