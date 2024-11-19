KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Early investigations on a Form Two student who fell eight floors to her death at her school in Jelutong found no elements of bullying, said Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

Instead, state news agency Bernama reported him as saying the 14-year-old student was believed to have been experiencing difficulties before the incident.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the female student is believed to have been experiencing emotional distress and was in such a state (already showing signs of depression).

“This means there were indeed elements of emotional pressure prior to the incident, and there is no indication of bullying in this case,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said that district education officials promptly visited the school to offer support to the school community.

Earlier, Northeast District Police Chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed that police investigations and physical examinations showed no signs of foul play.

Abdul Rozak said a note believed to have been written by the victim was discovered at the scene, mentioning academic stress, with police awaiting the autopsy report for more details.

Meanwhile, Penang’s State Committee Chairman for Youth, Sports, and Health Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said psychologists have been deployed to provide mental health support to students and staff affected by the tragedy.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).