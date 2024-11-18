KUCHING, Nov 18 — Sarawak will bring up the proposal of reintroducing Bible studies in the primary schools across the state to the Ministry of Education (MoE), said Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The state Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said he understood the concern raised by Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting last Thursday.

“Regarding the reintroduction of the Bible studies, I understand your concern and my ministry will raise this matter to MoE for further discussions,” he said when delivering his winding up speech in the State Legislative Assembly today.

On Nov 14, John expressed his hope of seeing the reintroduction of Bible studies in the state’s primary schools.

He called on Sarawak to revive what he described as a foundational aspect of the state’s educational history, rooted in tolerance and respect, while highlighting the significant role played by Christian missionaries from Roman Catholic, Anglican and Methodist denominations. — The Borneo Post