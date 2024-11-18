GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — A man who lost his left eyeball in a fight near a flat on Jalan Ara Kuda, Tasek Gelugor, last Saturday is now permanently disfigured but in stable condition.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the victim remains under treatment at Penang Hospital.

“The victim is improving but has suffered permanent disability due to the incident,” Hamzah said, as reported by New Straits Times.

He added that police are completing their investigations to charge the suspect in court.

Hamzah said the altercation began as a verbal dispute between the 52-year-old victim and a 28-year-old foreign suspect, who are neighbours in the same housing area.

“The conflict started from a misunderstanding between the two,” said Hamzah.

The dispute escalated into a physical fight, resulting in the victim losing his left eyeball.

Investigations revealed the victim has a criminal record and was believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The suspect, who holds a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, does not have a criminal record.

The suspect was remanded for four days until November 20 to assist in investigations under Section 325 of the Penal Code.