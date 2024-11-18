BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 18 — The trailer driver whose container crushed a 21-year-old woman to death reportedly pleaded not guilty today.

Free Malaysia Today reported Marhizan Johari, 51, claiming trial for the charge of dangerous driving at the Magistrate’s Court here.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and can be punished with five to 10 years of prison, fine up to RM50,000, and getting his driving licence suspended for five years.

The man from Kangar, Perlis was charged with the offence at Jalan Kebun Sireh here at 9.16am on November 13, 2024 which lead to the death of Lee Zi Rou.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulfadzly Hassan reportedly asked for Marhizan to be denied bail after he showed the peace sign when remanded — citing this showed a lack of remorse.

The suspect flashes a peace sign as he arrives at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court this morning. — Screengrab from video

In return, Magistrate Harith Mazlan denied Marhizan bail pending reports of the crash from Puspakom and the post-mortem at January 24.

The accused was unrepresented.

Last week, the driver was arrested after his trailer overturned, crushing two vehicles at the traffic light intersection of Jalan Bukit Tengah here.

This resulted in the death of Lee at the scene, while a 25-year-old man sustained injuries.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Helmi Aris stated that urine screening tests have returned negative for alcohol.