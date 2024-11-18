KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The MyRentas QR code immigration clearance for Malaysia-Singapore travellers will be expanded to other modes of transport, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said today.

He said that the trial phase involving motorcyclists and bus travellers had been effective during peak hours and would continue for these two modes of transport after the end of this month.

“The decision was agreed upon in principle today, and once we finalise the procurement for these two modes of transport, what’s next? We will focus on expanding the initiative to other modes of transport,” he said in a press conference following the Special Committee Meeting on Addressing Congestion at the Johor Causeway at Bukit Aman here.

Saifuddin added that, based on data analysis, the QR code had significantly reduced the time required for travellers during peak hours.

“The current M-bike system takes 8 seconds, while the QR code system reduces it to 5 seconds for a single rider and 6 seconds for those with a pillion rider.

“These two to three seconds saved are significant. In one hour, the QR code system accommodates over 750 motorcyclists, compared to the previous 500 to 600,” he said, adding, “Those who use it will know and appreciate it.”

Saifuddin added that the government aims to fully implement the system next year, coinciding with Malaysia’s chairmanship of Asean and the “Visit Malaysia Year” campaign.

“We expect the Johor Causeway to handle 150 million travellers throughout the year based on current data. Currently, the figure stands at 116 million annually,” he said.

“Singapore is the number one contributor of tourists from Asean, followed by Thailand,” he added.

The MyRentas system underwent trials at the Malaysia-Singapore border crossings at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at the Second Link.

During the system’s trial phase at BSI, MyRentas recorded almost two million transactions and successfully reduced bus users’ waiting times during peak hours from 120 minutes to 15 minutes.

The statistics were uploaded to Parliament’s website in July this year.

The MyRentas system employs QR code technology with advanced security features, including facial recognition to prevent unauthorised access through fake images, videos, or objects, as well as dynamic QR codes to ensure only eligible users can access the system.

The QR codes generated by MyRentas comply with ISO/IEC 18004, the international standard for QR code formats.

Saifuddin said that there are 52 initiatives aimed at alleviating congestion on the causeway.

Of these, 22 projects have been completed, 10 are ongoing, and the remainder are yet to commence.

In the same press conference, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi pledged the state government’s full support in managing traffic on the causeway, saying it would assist in any way necessary.