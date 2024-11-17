ALOR GAJAH, Nov 17 — An elderly man is feared to have drowned, after he was believed to have slipped into Sungai Pengkalan, here, early today.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 2 chief Zulkhairani Ramli said the victim, identified as Mokhtar Othman, 61, was last seen leaving his home in Machap at about 1.50 am and did not return.

He said the department received a call at 5.39 am, reporting that a man was trapped in a public toilet at the Seri Sutera Recreational Park.

“Two fire engines from the Alor Gajah and Ayer Keroh stations, along with 12 personnel were deployed to the scene. However, the victim was not found after the toilet door was pried opened by the rescue team.

“We only found the victim’s vehicle at the location, as well as a pair of slippers by the riverbank, believed to belong to the man,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkhairani said the dashcam footage from the victim’s car revealed that he had been walking around but did not enter the toilet as it was locked.

He said following the findings of the initial investigation, JBPM Melaka has activated a search and rescue (SAR) operation both on the surface and in the water to locate the victim.

“Search efforts are still ongoing, and the K9 unit has also been contacted to assist in locating the victim,” he said. — Bernama