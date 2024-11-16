KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — In recent years, technological advancements in healthcare have revolutionised the management of chronic conditions like diabetes.

These innovations have enabled individuals to monitor their health with greater ease and accuracy than ever before.

Devices such as smart insulin pens and portable glucose sensors have helped simplify and enhance the management of diabetes, making it more tailored to individual needs.

Among these ground-breaking tools are the diabetes patch monitors, which are gaining widespread popularity due to their ability to provide continuous glucose monitoring through wearable technology.

What are diabetes patches?

The diabetes patch monitor, often referred to as a continuous glucose monitor, is a cutting-edge technology designed to simplify diabetes management.

Resembling a small adhesive patch, these monitors are typically worn on the arm. They seamlessly integrate into the user’s daily routine, offering continuous insights into glucose levels with minimal disruption.

The patch is designed to be lightweight and discreet, allowing users to go about their daily activities unhindered while ensuring their blood sugar levels are closely monitored without the need for constant manual intervention.

How does it work?

The device works by inserting a tiny sensor just beneath the skin, which measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid, the fluid around the body’s cells.

This data is then transmitted wirelessly to a smartphone app that can be checked at any time.

Users can access their glucose levels in real-time, receive alerts if their levels go too high or too low, and review trends over time to make more informed decisions about their diet, exercise, and insulin management.

What makes it different from conventional glucometers?

Traditional glucometers require users to manually prick their fingers to draw a drop of blood for testing multiple times a day.

In contrast, the diabetes patch monitor requires no finger sticks after the initial sensor insertion, as it continuously monitors glucose levels.

Its non-invasive nature and constant monitoring make the patch more convenient, and less painful, and often result in better compliance with glucose monitoring protocols.

Why are diabetes patches becoming more popular?

Diabetes patches are gaining popularity due to their ease of use, non-invasiveness, and ability to provide continuous, real-time glucose data.

This instant feedback is empowering for users, enabling them to make timely adjustments to their lifestyle and treatment.

Additionally, the integration with smartphone applications appeals to tech-savvy users who prefer digital health solutions that fit seamlessly into their daily routines.

Why are they more effective in managing diabetes?

These devices enhance diabetes management by offering more consistent monitoring compared to traditional methods.

The real-time alerts and data-driven insights help users avoid dangerous blood sugar excursions, such as hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar levels) or hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar levels).

Moreover, having detailed glucose trends allows healthcare providers to tailor treatment plans more precisely to each individual’s needs, potentially leading to better health outcomes.

By reducing the need for manual testing and providing a comprehensive view of glucose fluctuations, the diabetes patch supports more proactive and precise diabetes management.

The device is available at most pharmacies; however, the product pricing may not be appealing to most individuals.

Checks online showed prices of each patch at RM259 which can be worn for up to 14 days.

In contrast, the glucometer testing strips cost around RM80 per box of 50 strips and RM42 for 100 lancets.

Why would such a device be beneficial to Malaysians?

The need for effective diabetes management tools is particularly crucial in Malaysia, where the statistics reveal a pressing public health challenge.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey Report 2023, an alarming 15.6 per cent of Malaysian adults are currently living with diabetes.

One concerning trend highlighted in the survey indicates that 84 per cent of adults aged 18-29 years diagnosed with diabetes are unaware of their condition.

Moreover, the survey reveals that only two in five Malaysians living with diabetes possess a glucometer at home.

This statistic points to a wider accessibility issue, where many individuals lack the essential tools to regularly monitor their blood sugar levels.

Finally, the fact that 56 per cent of Malaysians with diabetes do not maintain good blood sugar control highlights the urgent need for more effective management strategies.