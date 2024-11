KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for nine states and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, effective until 4 pm today.

According to the warning issued at 12.30 pm, thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the entire states of Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, while in Selangor, the areas at risk are Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang.

The same weather conditions are expected in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu and Bachok), Terengganu (Marang, Dungun and Kemaman) and Pahang (Bentong, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin).

Sarawak (Kuching, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Limbang) and Sabah (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Kota Belud, Semporna, Kinabatangan and Pitas). — Bernama