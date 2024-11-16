KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen the bank accounts of 30 Maple Sdn Bhd as part of the investigation into the FashionValet e-commerce platform.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki also said the investigation over Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) RM43.9 million investment loss through FashionValet would conclude soon.

“I am not current on the developments regarding 30 Maple, but MACC has frozen its accounts,” he was quoted as saying in a Sinar Harian report today.

“As I have said previously, the investigation in ongoing and will be done in two weeks’ time.”

30 Maple runs the dUCK fashion brand that sells “contemporary” hijab scarves, headscarves typically worn by Muslim women.

So far, 14 witnesses have been questioned, and four more will be interviewed in the coming days, he said.

Azam declined to comment on alleged irregularities at FashionValet, saying a deputy public prosecutor will determine if laws have been broken once the investigation is complete.

Azam’s agency is also reported to have frozen several private bank accounts off FashionValet’s founders as well as company accounts worth about RM1.1 million through Op Favish on Nov 6.

In 2018, Khazanah Nasional and PNB invested a combined RM47 million in FashionValet, with Khazanah contributing RM27 million and PNB RM20 million, to acquire minority stakes.

The two government-linked investment companies later divested their stake for RM3.1 million.