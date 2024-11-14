KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The government will retain the Sedition Act 1948, for now, to maintain public order and national security, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Based on a study conducted by the ministry, he said that the Cabinet has agreed in principle for the National Security Council (MKN) to coordinate the drafting of the National Security Bill.

“The home ministry conducted a study to reassess whether amendments to the Sedition Act are needed to align with the passage of time and the surge in digitalisation, or to draft new provisions addressing 3R issues,” he said, referring to race, religion, royalty.

“Following the study, the ministry presented a cabinet memorandum to set policy on the matter, and the Cabinet agreed in principle for MKN under the Prime Minister’s Department, to coordinate the drafting of a National Security Bill to protect the country from internal and external threats, including safeguarding the constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy, and interfaith harmony.

“Regarding the status of the Sedition Act, the act will be retained for now to maintain public order and national security,” he added.

Shamsul Anuar was responding to Kuching MP Kelvin Yii, who asked about the government’s plan to either abolish the Sedition Act or amend it so that it is used only for matters concerning the royal institution and not misused for other issues.

He said Article 10 of the Constitution clearly states that Malaysians have the freedom to express their opinions; however, in respecting this freedom, one should not overstep boundaries.

“This is why not all issues under 3R are prohibited unless they violate certain acts. It is preferable for the public to avoid discussing sensitive issues openly.

“In reality, actions taken by the police are often exaggerated. The police act to prevent such issues from spreading to the point of threatening national security,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar added that the police always act within the law and do not go beyond their limits. Furthermore, if the public is dissatisfied with the actions taken, there are complaint channels provided by the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC).

In March, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said the Cabinet agreed to commence the process of amending the controversial Sedition Act 1948, starting with engagements with the police.