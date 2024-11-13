PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13 — Malaysia and Qatar marked a milestone in their 50-year diplomatic relationship with the inauguration of Qatar’s new embassy in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin who officiated the new embassy welcomed the relocation of Qatar’s Embassy from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya as a significant milestone in commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Qatar.

“As we honour this bond, we also look to the future, recognising that there is much more we can achieve together.

“Opportunities to deepen cooperation in economic, cultural, and educational areas are abundant,” he said in his remarks quoted in a statement issued by Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra.

The event was held in the presence of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General Dr Ahmad Hassan al-Hammadi, who earlier paid a courtesy call to Mohamad to discuss ongoing diplomatic initiatives and avenues for enhanced cooperation.

Mohamad said the move not only reflects Qatar’s commitment to strengthening its cooperation with Malaysia but also signals the potential for both nations to stand united on the global stage, particularly in addressing critical issues such as the plight of the Palestinian people.

“We share a strong commitment to addressing injustices, and I believe this embassy will serve as a beacon of our shared aspirations and values,” he added.

The Wisma Putra statement said the presence of Qatar’s Embassy in Putrajaya is expected to enhance collaboration among ministries and government agencies, paving the way for bilateral initiatives that reflect the shared goals of both nations.

The relocation from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya also aligns with the Malaysian government’s aspirations to welcome and support foreign missions in the administrative capital, said Wisma Putra. — Bernama





