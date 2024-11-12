SHAH ALAM, Nov 12 — The police did not find any criminal element in the case of a bag containing RM1 million in cash that was reported missing after the collection process was carried out by a security company from a bank in Ampang Point, Ampang near here, last Wednesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police investigation found that the case was more in the form of negligence from the handling aspect when closing the van door, rather than a conspiracy to steal or rob the money.

“It’s a genuine case, things were dropped and we can’t detect any element of crime either in the form of stealing or robbing the money.

“It is not a conspiracy but rather negligence, and for further action, the investigation paper regarding this case has been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) for follow-up action,” he told reporters here today.

Hussein said the case was confirmed to have no criminal elements based on testimony from several witnesses and CCTV footage starting from the location where the money was collected from a bank in Ampang Point and the route of the security van including the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (AKLEH) until to the final destination which is a bank in Kuala Lumpur, where two security guards boarding the van noticed the door of the vehicle at the back was open and a bag was missing.

He said the two security guards involved who were previously detained in Ampang at 10pm on the day of the incident to assist in the investigation had also been released on police bail two days ago (Sunday).

“The money is in the custody of the police and we are now waiting for the DPP’s decision before the bag containing cash amounting to RM1,071,000 is returned to its owner,” he said.

The media previously reported that the police received a report regarding the loss of a bag containing RM1 million in cash at Ampang Point, on Wednesday before the bag was found the same day at AKLEH by members of the public while passing through the location.

The bag is believed to have fallen when the vehicle involved passed through a bend in the route. — Bernama