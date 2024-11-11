KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The current status of the 1BestariNet project and the development plans for Labuan Port will be among the highlights of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, a question regarding the 1BestariNet project and the legal action taken against the company awarded the tender will be posed by Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) to the Minister of Education.

Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Independent-Labuan) will ask the Minister of Transport about the status of upgrading the ageing Merdeka Port in Labuan, which is set to end its usage period in 2026, as well as the current status of the Labuan Integrated Port development plans.

Meanwhile, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) will ask the Minister of Transport to outline the measures being taken by the ministry to address issues faced by Malaysia Airlines (MAS), as there have been numerous complaints recently regarding MAS’s service performance.

A question on the government’s efforts to ensure the code of ethics and data privacy protection are safeguarded from breaches following the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) usage in Malaysia will be raised by Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (PN-Rompin) to the Digital Minister.

Following the question-and answer session, the proceedings will continue with the winding-up debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2025 at the policy stage by ministers from each ministry.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting runs for 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama