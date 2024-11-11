KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Malaysians residing in or visiting Indonesia are advised to stay vigilant and keep informed of the latest developments following the volcanic eruption at Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island, East Nusa Tenggara.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday confirmed that all Malaysians in the region are safe, adding that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide necessary updates to ensure the safety of all Malaysians in the affected areas.

The ministry strongly encourages Malaysians who have not yet registered to do so via E-Konsular to ensure they receive timely updates and support.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta at Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said Kav.X/6, No. 1-3, Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950, by phone at +62 21 522 4947 / +62 813 8081 3036, or via email at [email protected].

To date, international media reported that at least 10 people have died as a result of the eruption.

The eruption has generated extensive ash clouds, leading to airport closures in the affected areas.

Since Nov 4, after its initial eruption, the volcano has impacted six villages in the Wulanggitang district and four in Ile Bura district, affecting an estimated 10,000 people.

Authorities have raised the alert level for Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki to its highest point as the volcano has been emitting thick brown ash columns of up to 2 kilometres (1.24 miles) daily for the past week. — Bernama