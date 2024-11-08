EAST FLORES, Nov 9 — A volcano in eastern Indonesia belched a huge ash tower more than five miles into the sky Friday, after officials widened an exclusion zone for locals.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-metre (5,587-foot) twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores, has erupted more than a dozen times this week, killing nine people after its initial burst on Monday.

“There were two eruptions: first at 1:55pm (0555 GMT), the height reached 4,000 metres, but suddenly, a minute later at 1:56pm and the volcanic ash reached eight to 10 kilometres,” volcanology agency head Prihatin Hadi Wijaya told a press conference.

Officials at the monitoring post had to evacuate after the colossal eruption, he said, as ash and small rocks rained down while residents outside an exclusion zone watched on.

The volcanology agency extended the exclusion zone by one kilometre to a total of eight kilometres (five miles) around the crater yesterday.

There were no immediate reports of damage to nearby villages from today’s fresh eruption.

The mountain yesterday catapulted an ash tower, also five miles (eight kilometres) high, which locals said was one of the biggest they had ever seen.

Officials raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system after the initial eruptions on Monday.

Laki-Laki, which means “man” in Indonesian, is twinned with a calmer volcano named after the Indonesian word for “woman”.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”. — AFP