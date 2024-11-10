KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his sadness over the horrific bombing in Quetta, Pakistan, which has claimed the lives of at least 24 people and left many others injured.

“On behalf of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, who mourn this senseless and devastating loss,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar said these acts of utter ruthlessness and violence, targeting both civilians and security personnel, are stark reminders of the relentless threats posed by extremism and ideological rigidity – forces that undermine progress and peace in Muslim societies.

He reaffirmed that Malaysia stands firmly in solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its steadfast fight against terrorism.

According to international media, at least 24 people were killed and more than 40 injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in attacks by separatist ethnic militants in Balochistan province in the south and Islamist militants in the northwest. — Bernama