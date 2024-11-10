KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver a lecture at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif University in Cairo, Egypt, emphasising the empowerment of Muslims through technology, society and economy.

Anwar, who started his official visit from Saturday, will deliver a talk entitled “Strong Together: Viewing the World of People from the Perspective of Technological, Social and Economic Empowerment” at the world’s oldest and most prestigious Islamic learning institution on Sunday.

Through a post on Facebook, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif University said the event is aimed at celebrating the close relations between Malaysia and the Middle East’s leading university.

Deputy Sheikh of al-Azhar, Prof Dr Muhammad Abdul Rahman Muhammad al-Duwaini; rector Prof Dr Salama Dawood, senior university management and foreign diplomats, expatriates and Malaysian students are expected to attend the talk.

Anwar is on a four-day official visit to Egypt starting yesterday until Nov 12 at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Malaysian ambassador to Egypt, Datuk Mohd Tarid Sufian, said the visit will mark the important history of the brotherly relationship between Malaysia and Egypt.

The visit will open up space to diversify and strengthen cooperation as well as strengthen the basis of synergy on efforts to examine various regional and global issues of mutual interest. — Bernama