KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 9 — When power becomes overly concentrated within any single institution or one branch grows significantly weaker, it is often the cause of a lame government that can lead to failures in justice, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

His Royal Highness said this could also invite abuse of power, sow division among the people, escalate into civil conflict, and, ultimately, result in governmental collapse.

“For a democracy to thrive, a progressive nation must prioritise the balance of power, upholding a system of checks and balances across its three branches of government: legislative, executive, and judiciary,” he said at the Pledge of Royalty and Investiture Ceremony in conjunction with his 68th birthday celebration at Istana Iskandariah here today.

Also present were Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Di Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Menteri Besar of Perak Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Sultan Nazrin said that 67 years ago, Malaysia was founded on the principle of unity and cooperation among a diverse citizenry—a society comprising diverse ethnicities, practising different religions, inheriting rich cultures, and speaking multiple languages.

“Despite six decades of independence, our country has yet to achieve an ideal state of maturity.

“The journey toward this ideal is unending, yet the ship of our nation will draw closer to the harbour of perfection if leaders and citizens alike choose to set aside differences and seek common denominator.

“With thoughts inspired by goodwill and a spirit of optimism, we must reject the negative assumptions born of self-interest; for such distrust not only recognises wrongdoing as wrong but, tragically, also perceives goodness as evil — leaving us blind to the virtues that bind us,” he added. — Bernama