GEORGE TOWN, Nov 9 — The family of a father and daughter killed in a stabbing incident at an apartment in Bandar Baru Farlim, Air Itam, last night claimed their bodies for burial.

The remains of Siti Zulaila, 30, and her father, Zulkifli Ibrahim, 62, were brought out of the Penang Hospital Forensic Medicine Department after the post-mortem was completed at 7.20 pm.

Zamri Ibrahim, 46, said the remains of his older brother and niece were brought to the Tuan Guru Mosque in Tanjung Tokong for the final rites before being laid to rest in one grave at the Tanjong Tokong Muslim Cemetery after the Isyak prayer.

Dozens of the victims’ family members and friends, including Siti Zuhaila’s three children aged between 18 months and 10, had been waiting outside of the Forensic Medicine Department since 9 am.

The victims were found dead at the scene along with the 32-year-old male suspect who was injured. — Bernama