KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 —The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous rain warning for several areas in Sarawak, expected to persist until tomorrow.

Its director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, in a statement today, said that severe continuous rain is expected in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong.

Meanwhile, he said that an alert-level continuous rain warning has also been issued for Sri Aman (Lubok Antu), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu, and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi).

The public can obtain the latest weather updates through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca application, or the department’s social media platforms. Enquiries can also be made via the hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama