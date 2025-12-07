GEORGE TOWN, Dec 7 — Direct flights between Chennai and Penang operated by IndiGo Airlines are not affected by the airline’s operational crisis that led to the cancellation of IndiGo flights, causing confusion for tens of thousands of passengers in India.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai, who confirmed the matter, said Flight 6E1045 from Chennai landed safely at 8.09 am at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) today.

“This morning, the Chennai-Penang flight landed as usual and operations have not been affected for several days now,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The IndiGo operational crisis was the result of a shortage of pilots and flight crew following the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules, which mandate longer rest periods for staff.

IndiGo acknowledged that it had miscalculated the number of pilots needed under the new FDTL regulations, while the Indian government also ordered an investigation into IndiGo’s “mismanagement” and announced that a committee had been formed to determine who was responsible for the failure.

IndiGo launched the direct flight route from Chennai to Penang on Dec 21, 2024, offering a comfortable flying experience with fully lie-flat business class seats and an in-flight entertainment system.

LTAPP saw a 51.43 per cent increase in Indian tourist arrivals last year. — Bernama