IPOH, December 8 — Police have confirmed a light aircraft accident involving two individuals in an open area near Tekah Airport in Taiping on Sunday morning.

Taiping police district chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the incident was reported at about 10.30am after the district control centre received an alert through the NG MERSS 999 system.

“We were informed of an accident involving a microlight aircraft with two individuals who sustained injuries near Tekah Airport.

“Both victims were taken to Taiping Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement.

Police confirmed that the 46‑year‑old pilot and 40‑year‑old trainee are now in stable condition.

Following the alert, Mohamad Nasir said police personnel were immediately deployed to the scene to conduct initial monitoring and assessment.

“Police will continue to monitor the situation from time to time, including sharing information with relevant agencies to ensure effective risk control and the safety of nearby residents,” he added.

He also urged the public, especially Taiping residents, to continue channelling information to the police to help maintain public order.

“We will continue to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the community,” he said.