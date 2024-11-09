KUCHING, Nov 9 — Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) has denied allegations that it had burned Iban works of literature and books.

In a statement today, DBP stressed that such a statement, which has been widely circulated in social media, is unfounded, untrue and may cause confusion and misunderstanding and give a negative impression to DBP.

“Since DBP Sarawak branch took over the function and role of Borneo Literature Bureau (BLB) in 1977, all materials including books received from BLB totalling 1,077 titles including 444 (BLB) and 633 (Sarawak, Brunei and Sabah Collection) are still stored.

“These can be used as a reference by researchers, writers and the public who wish to go to the Koleksi Borneo at DBP Sarawak Branch,” it said.

It also pointed out that it is the agency responsible for publishing Iban Language Textbooks together with the Education Ministry for official use in teaching of the subject in schools in Sarawak.

As an agency entrusted to protect and dignify language and literature, DBP said it has also published books through research and documentation of tribal languages and indigenous folklore in Sarawak, which included Kamus Bahasa Melanau Mukah-Melayu Dewan, Kamus Bahasa Iban-Melayu Dewan, Kamus Bahasa Vaie-Melayu Dewan and Kamus Melayu Sarawak-Melayu Dewan.

DBP has also published word list namely Daftar Kata Bahasa Vaie-Bahasa Melayu, Daftar Kata Bahasa Melayu-Bahasa Kedayan, Daftar Kata Bahasa Melayu-Bahasa Melanau Dalat, Daftar Kata Bahasa Melayu-Bahasa Melanau Seduan, Daftar Kata Bahasa Melayu-Bahasa Kenyah Cebup, Daftar Kata Bahasa Melayu-Bahasa Tetaw, Daftar Kata Bahasa Bakong-Bahasa Melayu and Daftar Kata Bahasa Narum-Bahasa Melayu

DBP said it also has published 44 Folk Literature Books which included Antologi cerita Rakyat Sarawak Telichu dan Telichai, Avun Hagang Batang Kayo, Kerena Dayang Petera, Nariak dan Puteri Kayangan, Buluh Perindu, Kumpulan Cerita Rakyat Sarawak Si Abu-Abu, Cerita Rakyat Iban and Asap Kayu Lukai.

“DBP Sarawak will continue to carry out research, conservation and publication in honouring indigenous languages, folk literature and the uniqueness found in the multi-racial community in Sarawak.

“The results of these findings are presented every year in the Seminar Kearifan Tempatan Sarawak which involves the participation of researchers, literary activists, academics and community leaders,” it said.

DBP hopes that the allegations on social media would not hinder its efforts to continue preserving and conserving the treasures, uniqueness and culture of the Sarawak community.

It pointed out the documentation and published books would be sought after by the future generations. — The Borneo Post