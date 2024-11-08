PETALING JAYA, Nov 8 — The High Court has ruled that former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin defamed ex-inance minister Lim Guan Eng in alleging the latter had revoked the Albukhary Foundation’s tax exemption status.

Online portal Malaysiakini reported that Judicial Commissioner Roz Mawar Rozain ordered Muhyiddin to pay RM1.35 million in damages to Lim, saying the Pagoh MP had failed to verify the statement before making it.

“The statement is not only false but potentially harmful in a nation with a multicultural society,” Roz was quoted as saying.

Lim’s defamation suit stemmed from Muhyiddin's claim that the Bagan MP amended the tax exemption status during the Pakatan Harapan administration.

The court’s breakdown of damages includes RM350,000 for each of the three defamatory statements, amounting to RM1.05 million, along with RM350,000 for aggravated damages and RM350,000 for exemplary damages, bringing the total to RM1.35 million.

The report further stated that Roz also ordered Muhyiddin to pay RM50,000 in costs to Lim.

After the proceedings, the former Penang chief minister was seen shaking hands and receiving hugs from DAP leaders and supporters.

Muhyiddin was not present during the court session.