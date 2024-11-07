KAJANG, 7 Nov — A mechanic whose video, showing him scolding a toll clerk and kicking the wall of a toll counter at the Batu 9 Toll Plaza 9, went viral on social media was today slapped with a maximum RM100 fine by the Magistrate’s Court here for insulting behaviour.

Magistrate Nurul Hafzan Ab Aziz meted out the fine on Abdul Rahim Ramlan, 31, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with using insulting words at Ridwana Umairah Mahadi, 22, with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace at Lorong Toll T22, Plaza Toll Batu 9, Taman Cuepacs, Cheras near Hulu Langat, at 1.38 am last Sunday (Nov 3).

The charge, framed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, provides a maximum fine of RM100.

Meanwhile, at the Sessions Court, Abdul Rahim pleaded guilty to self-administration of methamphetamine by injecting the drug into his body at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division Office, Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD), at 9 pm last Monday (Nov 4).

The charge is framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and read together with Section 38B of the same law.

If found guilty, he could be punished under Section 39C(1)(e) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952which provides a prison sentence of up to seven years and three strokes of the cane.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid did not allow bail and fixed Dec 13 for mention of the case for submission of the pathology and chemical report before sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faelly Jeffrey Lanjungan appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama