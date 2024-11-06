KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for healthy and constructive dialogue regarding the controversial Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024, which is set to be debated in Parliament this month.

In an interview with news portal Free Malaysia Today, Anwar acknowledged that while some criticism of the bill was valid, a portion of the opposition stemmed from those holding Islamophobic views.

“There is also a certain phobia. Whenever anything related to Islam is mentioned, we see some level of Islamophobia,” he was quoted as saying.

He emphasised the need to distinguish between extremist views and efforts to promote a moderate interpretation of Islam.

He added that resolving the debate surrounding the Bill would require “healthy, reasoned discourse” that includes all viewpoints.

“It is crucial that all perspectives be considered,” Anwar told the news portal in an interview published today.

The Mufti Bill, which seeks to grant Islamic religious officials greater authority, has been criticised for potentially empowering them unchecked.

Former law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, a vocal critic of the Mufit Bill, warned that it could turn fatwa from advisory opinions into binding law, potentially infringing on personal freedoms.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has called on the government to ensure the views of all communities, including non-Muslims, and uphold their rights to freedom of speech when debating the Mufti Bill.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Asri Zainul Abidin also raised concerns that it could undermine academic freedom and intellectual discourse by restricting independent thought under the guise of religious governance.



