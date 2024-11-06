KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today promised a thorough investigation of an alleged molest involving two employees at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital I in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, separate from an ongoing police probe into the incident.

“We will get to the bottom of it,” news portal Malaysiakini quoted him as telling reporters after attending a health programme at Parliament here this afternoon.

However, the news portal reported that the minister refrained from commenting when asked if the alleged perpetrator, a medical assistant, is still employed at the hospital.

This morning, Malaysiakini reported an unnamed 32-year-old administrative staff member at the same hospital accusing the medical assistant of making inappropriate physical contact during a clinical procedure in June.

The complainant claimed to have reported the incident to both the Health Ministry and the police, adding that little action had been taken in response.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda told Malaysiakini that investigators were on the case, which is classified under Section 354 of the Penal Code for using criminal force with the intent to outrage a person’s modesty and which is punishable with a maximum jail term of 10 years, caning, a fine, or both.

Kasim was also reported saying that the alleged perpetrator had been questioned and subsequently released on bail, with police now awaiting medical reports before proceeding further with the investigation.