KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 - Local firm Bestinet Sdn Bhd and its founder Datuk Seri Aminul Islam today denied any claims or implications linking them to human trafficking or money laundering allegations relating to foreign worker recruitment, also denying being part of any illegal practices or misconduct.

The denial was made via Aminul’s lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan, who said today that Bloomberg’s news report yesterday on the matter had contained “misleading references” to his client’s role in foreign worker recruitment in Malaysia.

Bloomberg yesterday reported that Bangladesh is asking Malaysia to arrest and extradite two businessmen including Aminul over their alleged roles in a migrant worker recruitment system, and that Bangladesh had also asked Malaysia to temporarily stop using Bestinet’s software for the processing and monitoring of migrant workers recruited from countries such as Bangladesh.

Responding to Bloomberg’s report, Sivananthan referred to his client as Amin when saying: “The recent article’s insinuations that Dato’ Sri Amin or Bestinet might be involved in illegal practices are completely unfounded.”

In a statement today, Sivananthan explained that Aminul is a shareholder of Bestinet, and said the Malaysian technology company operates its Foreign Worker Centralized Management System (FWCMS) under government authorisation.

He said Bestinet’s FWCMS is a centralised digital platform to facilitate the recruitment and documentation of foreign workers, and is designed to ensure “lawful, transparent, and secure recruitment exclusively through government channels”.

The lawyer also said both Aminul and Bestinet do not engage in recruitment processes or have any direct interactions with recruitment agencies or potential hires in Bangladesh or elsewhere.

“Bestinet’s role is strictly limited to providing implementation and technical support for FWCMS, while all recruitment decisions remain solely under the purview of the relevant government authorities in Malaysia and Bangladesh,” he said.

Having denied allegations of Aminul or Bestinet’s involvement in any illegal practices, Sivananthan said Bestinet’s technology was developed to foster “transparent and lawful recruitment practices, which are closely monitored and regulated by Malaysian and Bangladeshi government bodies”.

Sivananthan also said every aspect of Bestinet’s FWCMS platform operates in full compliance with the standards of Malaysia’s Home Ministry and Immigration Department, as well as international guidelines.

According to Sivananthan, FWCMS’s features are all designed to protect foreign workers and minimise the risk of them being exploited, listing these features as including biometric verification, health screening integration, digital tracking of documentation and secure payment processing.

He also said strict verification of each worker’s documentation is done, including authentication by the Bangladeshi Embassy in Malaysia, which he said ensures compliance at multiple levels.

“Dato’ Sri Amin has not, at any point, been involved in activities beyond the officially sanctioned scope of Bestinet’s technology services,” he said.

The lawyer said Bestinet’s FWCMS, which is used in 12 countries, has been globally recognised for its reliability and transparency in cross-border workforce management. He said this includes the World Summit Award for Innovative Solutions in Government and Citizen Engagement.

In June, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was reported saying that the Malaysian government is extending Bestinet’s contract for three more years.

Following the service extension, Sivanathan said Bestinet has further enhanced governance protocols to match evolving regulatory standards and to reinforce its commitment to ethical management of foreign workers.

“Dato’ Sri Amin and Bestinet firmly reject any suggestions of misconduct and remain committed to delivering a transparent, secure, and accountable foreign worker management solution,” the lawyer said.

“Bestinet continues to operate under formal government contracts and pledges to maintain open communication with all stakeholders as it uphold Malaysia’s high standards for foreign worker protection,” the lawyer concluded.