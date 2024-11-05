KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 – Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has today called for the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on Finance to investigate allegations of a massive bonus awarded to a senior executive at underperforming Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB).

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman said her own committee already has a backlog of cases to review, and therefore it is more practical for the PSSC to handle this matter instead.

“We can let the PSSC handle this case and conduct their proceedings. We should place our trust in them to carry out any necessary investigations,” she was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

“For this particular case, I’m raising it for the relevant government authorities to investigate and take appropriate action,” she added.

PHB’s chief executive officer allegedly received a RM210,000 bonus — equal to three months’ salary — despite the company achieving only 42 per cent of its key performance indicators.

It was also alleged that PHB had arranged a luxury overseas trip for its staff, which was reportedly cancelled after it drew public criticism.

She also called on the government to establish better channels for citizens to raise their concerns if they have reservations about an investigation process.

In a similar controversy involving Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Permodalan Nasional Berhad’s (PNB) investments in e-commerce platform FashionValet Sdn Bhd, the Perikatan Nasional MP urged PHB’s management to provide a public explanation of its decisions.

PHB has yet to respond to these allegations at the time of publication.



