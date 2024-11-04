PUTRAJAYA, Nov 4 — No Malaysians have been directly affected by the floods triggered by heavy rains in Valencia and nearby regions in Spain since Oct 29, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.

In its latest advisory, the ministry also urged Malaysians in affected areas to remain vigilant and follow directives and advisories issued by local authorities.

“The Foreign Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates to ensure the safety and well-being of Malaysians in the region,” it stated.

Malaysians needing assistance are encouraged to stay in close contact with the embassy and register their presence through the E-Konsular platform at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my/ for updates and support.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may reach the Embassy of Malaysia in Madrid at Ave. de los Madroños 63B, 28043 Madrid, by phone at +34659894943 (24-hour line), or via email at [email protected].

Over 200 people have reportedly lost their lives in the devastating floods, marking Spain’s worst in decades.

Emergency workers are continuing to comb through underground car parks and tunnels, in the hope of finding survivors and recovering bodies, according to media reports. — Bernama